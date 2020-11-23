Now in its second year, “Operation Cakes for Troops 2020” calls on family members, friends and the public to order an authentic, traditional German cake, called the “Gugelhupf,” to be delivered to U.S. troops stationed abroad in time for the holidays, including soldiers who might even receive a cake from an unknown, grateful citizen.
The operation is the brainchild of Plymouth resident Hiltrud Steimel, founder of the Rhineland Cake and Wine Inc., a nonprofit in the Twin Cities, who uses a cherished family recipe for an authentic German cake. Boston-area-based Edelweiss Patisserie will bake and ship the cakes. Working with the Chaska American Legion Post 57 will ensure that the cakes will arrive by Dec. 22.
The deadline to order a cake is Thursday, Dec. 10. All orders are tax-deductible. Each cake is $40, which covers the cost of baking, packaging and shipping. Each one comes with a holiday greeting attached, letting the soldiers know that they are being remembered during this holiday season. All orders must be placed through the Rhineland Cake and Wine website and then via PayPal at rhinelandcakeandwine.com/troops.
