Wayzata High graduate Taylor Hayden remembered by family and friends
The public was invited to participate in an online candlelight vigil July 23 to remember victims of gunfire and support efforts to stop gun violence in America.
Guests were asked to light a candle in their home to signal support for the Stand 2 Oppose Gun Violence campaign sponsored by the Taylor Hayden Memorial Foundation to End Gun Violence.
The event continues to honor the life of Taylor Hayden, a former Medina resident and 2009 Wayzata High School graduate, who was killed at the age of 25 in 2016.
Hayden was struck by a bullet fired by an unknown assailant after gunfire erupted in an Atlanta parking lot where she was talking with friends. No arrests have been made in the case.
Hayden went on to graduate from Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas. She was employed as a management trainee for the Enterprise Corp. in Houston at the time of her death.
The vigil was streamed live on Facebook and featured family members and friends of Hayden.
“Without Taylor, our world is not the same. So, tonight we’re honoring her. We are loving her. We are making sure that she knows that we are remembering her,” said Joyce Hayden, Taylor’s mother and co-founder of the foundation. She and her husband, Peter Hayden, and daughters, Erin and Sydney, started the foundation in 2016 after Taylor’s death.
The foundation seeks to bolster the voices of those seeking to change the culture of gun violence through positive community action and through changes in government policy.
“I’m 26 years old, and at this point, I have lived 365 days longer than Taylor ever got to,” said Erin, Taylor’s sister. “That’s 365 days more of experiences, of opportunities, of time with our family and with our friends that she never got to see. And, for what?”
She also pointed to the statistic that the United States has a gun homicide rate that is 25 times higher than any other high-income country and that Black Americans are 10 times more likely to die of gun violence than white Americans.
“This could have been you. This could have been someone very close to you,” she said. “Get mad, share Taylor’s story and share your own story.”
The Hayden family is encouraging people to share their stories of how gun violence has impacted their lives in an effort to create a conversation that will lead to positive change.
“We just can’t afford to let the gun violence go on in this country, with the ever-mounting casualties and the endless suffering it causes for families,” Joyce said. “We’d like people everywhere to link themselves and their social networks to ours, to share their stories on our Facebook page, to work with us to create positive change and to donate to our foundation so we can grow as advocates for measures to reduce the amount of gun violence of all kinds in our society.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/taylorhaydenmemorialfund and stand2oppose.com.
