Event honors life of 2009 Wayzata High School graduate Taylor Hayden
The public is invited to participate in an online candlelight vigil to remember the victims of gunfire and support efforts to stop gun violence in America.
Guests are invited to light a candle in their home to signal support for the Stand 2 Oppose Gun Violence campaign (stand2oppose.com) sponsored by the Taylor Hayden Memorial Foundation to End Gun Violence.
The foundation invites everyone to join the candlelight vigil and program about gun violence, which will be live streamed on Facebook 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23. To join, visit facebook.com/taylorhaydenmemorialfund.
The event continues to honor the life of Taylor Hayden, a former Medina resident and 2009 Wayzata High School graduate, who was killed at the age of 25 in 2016.
Hayden was struck by a bullet fired by an unknown assailant after gunfire erupted in an Atlanta parking lot where she was talking with friends. No arrests have been made in the case.
The online vigil will include remarks about Hayden and the epidemic of gun violence across the country, said Joyce Hayden, Taylor’s mother and co-founder of the foundation honoring her life. She and her husband, Peter Hayden, and daughters Erin and Sydney started the Foundation in 2016 after Taylor’s death.
The foundation seeks to bolster the voices of those seeking to change the culture of gun violence through positive community action and through changes in government policy.
“We encourage people to plan ahead to join us on the 23rd for our first-ever virtual vigil.” Joyce said. “Normally we work with supporters to host outdoor gatherings in the Twin Cities and different parts of the country, but this year in deference to the pandemic, we ask people to participate with us virtually from their own homes.”
Joyce and Peter live in the family home in Medina, where Taylor grew up. Taylor graduated from Wayzata High School, where her achievements included being a 4-year varsity letterman in track and field. She went on to graduate from Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas. She was employed as a management trainee for the Enterprise Corp. in Houston at the time of her death.
“We just can’t afford to let the gun violence go on in this country, with the ever-mounting casualties and the endless suffering it causes for families,” Joyce said. “We’d like people everywhere to link themselves and their social networks to ours, to share their stories on our Facebook page, to work with us to create positive change and to donate to our foundation so we can grow as advocates for measures to reduce the amount of gun violence of all kinds in our society.”
