Certified Peer Recovery Specialist at Perspectives Inc. and an At Large Member of the St. Louis Park City Council Yolanda Farris with U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in the middle smile with members of Perspectives.
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar paid a visit May 2 to St. Louis Park to announce funding for affordable housing for the city and for Perspectives, St. Louis Park nonprofit focused on providing residential support for women in recovery and their children.
Omar requested $3 million to fund the acquisition and renovation of a naturally occurring affordable housing apartment building in St. Louis Park. She also requested $5 million for Perspectives’ Seed the Change Capital Campaign, which was created to rehabilitate and expand its existing Family Center.
According to a press release from Omar’s office, the city project utilizes the land-trust model to remove land costs from the project to facilitate long-term affordability.
“This funding is critical to reducing the displacement of low-income households due to gentrification,” the release stated. “Not only does this project increase accessibility to affordable housing, but also addresses climate change through energy and sustainability improvements.”
Perspectives serves woman and their children emerging from poverty, homelessness, and trauma. The funding will go towards building upgrades.
According to the release, the repairs include new windows, an improved security system, handicapped accessibility, new cooling and heating systems, updated classrooms, and therapy rooms.
Omar secured $24,720,224 in total for Fifth District projects in the final 2023 appropriations government funding package.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.