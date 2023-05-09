omar

Certified Peer Recovery Specialist at Perspectives Inc. and an At Large Member of the St. Louis Park City Council Yolanda Farris with U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in the middle smile with members of Perspectives. 

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar paid a visit May 2 to St. Louis Park to announce funding for affordable housing for the city and for Perspectives, St. Louis Park nonprofit focused on providing residential support for women in recovery and their children. 

Omar requested $3 million to fund the acquisition and renovation of a naturally occurring affordable housing apartment building in St. Louis Park. She also requested $5 million for Perspectives’ Seed the Change Capital Campaign, which was created to rehabilitate and expand its existing Family Center. 

