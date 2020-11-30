old national bank

Old National Bank in Eden Prairie

Old National Bank, including the banking center in Eden Prairie, have announced the launch of a $165,000 giving campaign, Choose Your Charity, which will benefit 31 nonprofit organizations.

The winners will be chosen by the community, who will vote for their favorite local organization at oldnational.com/cyc.

The nonprofit organization receiving the most votes for each participating banking center will receive $5,000.

The chosen nonprofit will receive an additional $10,000 if they are the top vote-getter overall. Including Eden Prairie, there are 31 banking centers in Minnesota (find banking center locations at oldnational.com/locations).

Winners must be a registered 501(c)(3) legal tax exemption status within the bank’s Minnesota footprint.

Votes will be collected online through Dec. 17. Community members may vote once a day. Voters must be 18 years or older.

Load comments