The Old Log Theatre, 5185 Meadville St., Excelsior, will transform into the Jingle Bar, with lights, garland, ribbons, ornaments and a holiday soundtrack. The Cast & Cru restaurant will make Christmas-themed cocktails.
“We are so excited to celebrate the season by creating a Pop-Up Christmas Cocktail Bar in our amazing log cabin,” Owner Marissa Frankenfield stated in a press release. “We’ll have the fireplace blazing, over the top decorations and amazing craft cocktails created by our restaurant Cast & Cru.”
The Jingle Bar will open at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Holiday hours will be 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 28. The bar is available for private parties by contacting events@castandcru.com or by calling 952-474-2737.
For more information visit oldlog.com or call 952-474-5951.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.