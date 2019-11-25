The Old Log Theatre, 5185 Meadville St., Excelsior, will transform into the Jingle Bar, with lights, garland, ribbons, ornaments and a holiday soundtrack. The Cast & Cru restaurant will make Christmas-themed cocktails.

“We are so excited to celebrate the season by creating a Pop-Up Christmas Cocktail Bar in our amazing log cabin,” Owner Marissa Frankenfield stated in a press release. “We’ll have the fireplace blazing, over the top decorations and amazing craft cocktails created by our restaurant Cast & Cru.”

The Jingle Bar will open at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Holiday hours will be 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 28. The bar is available for private parties by contacting events@castandcru.com or by calling 952-474-2737.

For more information visit oldlog.com or call 952-474-5951.

