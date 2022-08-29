Old Log Theatre will present “Once Upon A Mattress,” a musical comedy parody revealing the back stories absent from Hans Christian Anderson’s beloved fairy tale. With music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer, “Once Upon A Mattress” opened on Broadway in 1959 starring Carol Burnett in her Broadway debut. Both the show and Burnett were Tony nominees.

“Once Upon A Mattress” retells the classic Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.”

