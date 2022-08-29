Old Log Theatre will present “Once Upon A Mattress,” a musical comedy parody revealing the back stories absent from Hans Christian Anderson’s beloved fairy tale. With music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer, “Once Upon A Mattress” opened on Broadway in 1959 starring Carol Burnett in her Broadway debut. Both the show and Burnett were Tony nominees.
“Once Upon A Mattress” retells the classic Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.”
The cast features Amanda Mai as Princess Winnifred, Melanie Werhmacher as Queen Aggravain, David Beukema as King Sextimus, Neal Beckman as Prince Dauntless, Hannah Bakke as the Minstrel, Jenessa Iverson as the Jester, and Xan Mattek as the Wizard. The cast also features Abbi Fern, Sarah Frazier, Max Kile, Jake Nelson, Sara Sawyer, Ben Siglin, and Faith Winshop.
“A hilariously nutty retelling of the beloved fairy tale ‘The Princess and the Pea.’ The show itself is a musical comedy gem. Mattress is a masterpiece of its kind,” Theatermania said.
Produced by Old Log Theatre, directed by Garry Lennon, Stage Manager Samson Perry, featuring Set and Lighting design by Erik Paulson, technical direction by Evan Sima, sound design by Nick Mrozek, costume design by Meghan Kent, choreographer Megan Kelly Hubbel, props designed by Lee Christiansen, and Charge Painter is Nicki Craig,
Tickets for “Once Upon A Mattress” are available by calling 952-474-5951 or online at www.OldLog.com. Tickets range from $30-$40.
The Old Log Theatre is located at 5185 Meadville Street, Excelsior.
