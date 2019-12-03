Old Fashioned Christmas

(PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF PLYMOUTH)

Visit Santa Claus and reindeer, enjoy a hay ride and roast s’mores during the free annual Old Fashioned Christmas Dec. 7.

The annual Old Fashioned Christmas event will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Plymouth Creek Park, 3625 Fernbrook Lane N.

Participants can visit Santa Claus, elves and reindeer; nibble on cookies; listen to carolers and a Christmas tale; roast s’mores over the bonfire; and enjoy hay rides. Guests can enjoy the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the holidays at the free annual event.

The event will also include a PRISM toy drive, which accepts new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages.

