The annual Old Fashioned Christmas event will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Plymouth Creek Park, 3625 Fernbrook Lane N.
Participants can visit Santa Claus, elves and reindeer; nibble on cookies; listen to carolers and a Christmas tale; roast s’mores over the bonfire; and enjoy hay rides. Guests can enjoy the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the holidays at the free annual event.
The event will also include a PRISM toy drive, which accepts new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages.
