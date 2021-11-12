The 10 West End office development in St. Louis Park has earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification.
The city’s Climate Action Plan calls for carbon neutrality by 2040. One of the city’s mid-term goals is to reduce energy consumption in large commercial buildings by 30% by 2030. One tool to do this is the city’s green building policy, which focuses on minimizing energy, water and waste from development. Leadership in LEED certification by the United States Green Building Council verifies compliance with these and other sustainable building practices. Only four projects in the city have achieved LEED certification, now including the new 10 West End office development.
Info: 10westendmn.com
