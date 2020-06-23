The Oak Hill Park Splash Pad opened June 22.

The amenity will be open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 3201 Rhode Island Ave. S. in St. Louis Park.

Based on current COVID-19 health guidance, attendance will be limited to 50% of capacity. As visitors exit the facility, new visitors will be admitted in the same number. Groups of 10 or more should not expect to enter together and should plan accordingly, according to the city. Visitors will be asked to maintain physical distancing while waiting and when using the splash pad.

Hours may change after Sunday, July 5, depending on current health guidance and available staffing. Visit the splash pad webpage for updates.

Admission is free for residents and $1 for non-residents.

Info: stlouispark.org/our-city/thing-to-do/splash-pad

