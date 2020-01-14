Living in Vitality, an engaging nutrition and spirituality workshop, will take place 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Messiah Church (17805 County Road 6, Plymouth).
This free workshop will explore how to succeed in your 2020 health and spiritual goals, long after the momentum of the New Year has faded. Messiah Church is collaborating with local nutritionist Teri Rose, who will detail the cornerstones of healthy eating: balanced nutrients, structured meal timing, and doable meal planning. Rose will also share specific techniques for maintenance and long-term motivation, including a strong sense of connection.
Kami Pohl, Messiah’s director of community engagement, will give practical guidance on how to foster this sense of connection through defining and nurturing your personal spiritual goals.
Participants will leave with the framework and tools for turning changes into lifelong habits that will make 2020 their most vital year yet.
Please RSVP by Thursday, Jan. 23 to Kami at kpohl@messiahchurch.org. For more information about Teri Rose, MS, LN visit www.perfectlyproduce.com. For more information about Messiah Church visit www.MessiahChurch.org.
