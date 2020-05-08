During April, students of Notre Dame Academy, a Minnetonka-based Catholic school, participated in a virtual marathon by choosing an activity to do while they collect donations on behalf of their school. The funds raised will support items needed for instruction and assessment. Students shared photos and videos of their marathon activity throughout the week. Activities included exercise, service and prayer. On April 24, they celebrated with a parade in the school parking lot. Families and students drove by waving and cheering with teachers and school faculty. The school was established by St. Gabriel the Archangel in Hopkins and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Minnetonka.
