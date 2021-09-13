The City of Plymouth is set to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new Northwest Greenway Pavilion 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at the pavilion site, 5250 Peony Lane.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of this new amenity on the Northwest Greenway,” said Recreation Manager Kari Hemp. “The pavilion connects to nearby trails and overlooks the beautiful Elm Creek wetlands. There’s no doubt it will serve as a venue for a variety of events, such as small weddings, family reunions and community gatherings.”
Designed to host gatherings and fit a variety of rental needs, the newly constructed open-air pavilion offers amenities such as an adaptable plaza, drinking fountains, restrooms, servery with a sink, green room for events, serving counter, refrigerator and more.
The pavilion will also serve as a formal parking and trailhead/access point for residents to utilize the Northwest Greenway’s looping trails.
Cookies and refreshments will be provided as part of the ribbon cutting celebration. The public is welcome to attend the event.
For more information about the Northwest Greenway Pavilion, visit plymouthmn.gov/nwgreenway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.