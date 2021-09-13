Greenway Pavilion

The newly constructed open-air pavilion offers amenities such as an adaptable plaza, drinking fountains, restrooms, servery with a sink, green room for events, serving counter, refrigerator and more.

The City of Plymouth is set to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new Northwest Greenway Pavilion 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at the pavilion site, 5250 Peony Lane.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of this new amenity on the Northwest Greenway,” said Recreation Manager Kari Hemp. “The pavilion connects to nearby trails and overlooks the beautiful Elm Creek wetlands. There’s no doubt it will serve as a venue for a variety of events, such as small weddings, family reunions and community gatherings.”

The pavilion will also serve as a formal parking and trailhead/access point for residents to utilize the Northwest Greenway’s looping trails.

Cookies and refreshments will be provided as part of the ribbon cutting celebration. The public is welcome to attend the event.

For more information about the Northwest Greenway Pavilion, visit plymouthmn.gov/nwgreenway.

