Deephaven plaque

The stone arch marked the entrance to Charles and Virginia Gibson’s estate. 

In late October, one of the oldest structures in Deephaven, the Northome Stone Arch, got a new historical plaque, according to the Deephaven Historical Society.

The previous plaque contained errors, including that the arch was built in 1906, which is about 30 years too late, the release stated.

Deephaven plaque 2

A contemporary photo of the Northome Stone Arch. 

The Deephaven Historical Society corrected the errors through online research.

In 1875, Charles and Virginia Gibson, from St. Louis, Missouri, purchased 130 acres of the Northome Peninsula on Lake Minnetonka for $2,680. The Gibsons built their home in 1876 and called it Northome. The couple spent summers in Minnesota until the house burned down in 1895.

The Gibsons also owned the land where the Hotel St. Louis, the first of Lake Minnetonka’s hotels, was built.

Prior to his death in 1899, Gibson platted out much of what is now Deephaven Park for lots for cottages and estates. The first lots were sold in 1900.

One of the landmarks used in plating the new lots was the Northome Stone Arch, which was called “The Big Stone Gate” at the time. Previously, the arch had a gate attached. The bolts to the gate can still be seen on the structure.

Deephaven plaque 3

The new plaque with corrected information was placed in late October by the Deephaven Historical Society.

Residents who live in the area surrounding the Northome Stone Arch donated money to help pay for the new plaque.

