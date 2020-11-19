In late October, one of the oldest structures in Deephaven, the Northome Stone Arch, got a new historical plaque, according to the Deephaven Historical Society.
The previous plaque contained errors, including that the arch was built in 1906, which is about 30 years too late, the release stated.
The Deephaven Historical Society corrected the errors through online research.
In 1875, Charles and Virginia Gibson, from St. Louis, Missouri, purchased 130 acres of the Northome Peninsula on Lake Minnetonka for $2,680. The Gibsons built their home in 1876 and called it Northome. The couple spent summers in Minnesota until the house burned down in 1895.
The Gibsons also owned the land where the Hotel St. Louis, the first of Lake Minnetonka’s hotels, was built.
Prior to his death in 1899, Gibson platted out much of what is now Deephaven Park for lots for cottages and estates. The first lots were sold in 1900.
One of the landmarks used in plating the new lots was the Northome Stone Arch, which was called “The Big Stone Gate” at the time. Previously, the arch had a gate attached. The bolts to the gate can still be seen on the structure.
Residents who live in the area surrounding the Northome Stone Arch donated money to help pay for the new plaque.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.