A major business in St. Louis Park is looking to expand.
The St. Louis Park City Council plans to conduct a public hearing Monday, Nov. 16, on a proposal to expand Nordic Ware’s manufacturing warehouse at 5005 County Rd. 25.
The company, known for its cookware, is seeking to build a nearly 22,000-square-foot addition. The expansion would include a second loading dock, a new parking lot and landscaping upgrades.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the plans Oct. 21. The City Council would take action on the company’s expansion after the public hearing Nov. 16. A second vote would tentatively come before the council Monday, Dec. 7.
Details are available at stlouispark.org/government/departments-divisions/community-development/development-projects/nordic-ware.
The council is continuing to meet remotely via video conferencing. For details about how to view the meeting, visit stlouispark.org/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.
