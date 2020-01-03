Hopkins school logo

Community members can nominate a student grades 7-12 who shows an ongoing awareness for others through volunteering for the Caring Youth Award by Friday, Jan. 10.

For that student to qualify for the award they must live in Hopkins, Minnetonka or Golden Valley, attend a school in Hopkins or Minnetonka and/or volunteer in Hopkins, Minnetonka or Golden Valley. Volunteer work must be unpaid and not a requirement for a class or co-curricular program.

Young people must also be nominated by the organization they are serving.

The Caring Youth Recognition event will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

For more information, email Lisa Walker at Lisa.Walker@hopkinsschools.org.

