Each year, Minnetonka Public Schools and the Minnetonka Alumni Association come together to celebrate the accomplishments of their outstanding alumni at an annual awards event. If you know a Minnetonka alumnus who deserves recognition for their work or volunteerism, now is the time to nominate them for an award.
The award categories include:
• Distinguished Alumni Award: This award is Minnetonka’s premier alumni honor, recognizing distinguished professional achievement, distinguished leadership and/or distinguished service toward the greater good. Recipient(s) must have graduated from Minnetonka High School at least 20 years prior to receiving the award.
• Distinguished Service Award: This award is open to any Minnetonka alumni and recognizes significant volunteer service benefiting the greater good, philanthropic leadership or service/contribution to the MAA.
• Young Alum Achievement Award: This award honors alumni within fifteen years of graduating from Minnetonka High School for distinguished achievement in any one of the following: post-secondary academic achievement, professional achievement, distinguished leadership or distinguished service toward the greater good.
• Skippers Hall of Fame: Providing an opportunity to remember the good times, the Skippers Hall of Fame inducts an individual or team for achievements in arts, activities or athletics. Induction reflects achievements that stand the test of time, by alumni who graduated from MHS more than 10 years ago.
• Faculty Hall of Fame: Nominated by a former student, the Faculty Hall of Fame will honor a Minnetonka School District teacher or administrator who inspired in students a passion to excel with confidence and hope.
Please consider taking a few minutes to recognize an alum or faculty member for this year’s awards. The updated online nomination form is quick and easy. Go to www.minnetonkaschools.org/alumniawards to submit a nomination.
Anyone may submit a nomination, including self-nominations, with the exception of the Faculty Hall of Fame, which must be made by a former student. The deadline is Friday, Jan. 31.
Winners will be announced in the spring and formally recognized at the annual Alumni Awards Brunch during homecoming weekend.
