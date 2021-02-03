The city of Eden Prairie is accepting nominations for the annual human rights awards, which recognizes inspiring efforts that work to promote human rights and diversity, and to create an inclusive community spirit.
Awards are presented to an outstanding individual, nonprofit organization, youth and business.
The deadline for nominations is 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.
In the individual category, a nominee shall be someone whose recent activities have directly benefited the community of Eden Prairie, relate to the stated intentions of the Eden Prairie Manifesto and are voluntary and/or go above-and-beyond a paid employee’s usual job responsibilities.
The youth category nominee shall be a school-aged youth who lives or attends school in Eden Prairie, has shown exemplary work in school, volunteer, community service and/or faith community activities that reflect the principles of human rights and the value of diversity in the community.
The nonprofit organization category shall be an organization whose recent activities have directly benefited the community and relate to the stated intentions of the Eden Prairie Manifesto.
The business category nominee shall be a business or corporation whose practices and programs have produced and supported an inclusive work place environment, have directly benefited the community and relate to the stated intentions of the Eden Prairie Manifesto.
There is no monetary award for the awards and members of the Human Rights and Diversity Commission are not eligible for the award while serving on the commission.
