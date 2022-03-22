The city of Eden Prairie is accepting nominations for the Heritage Preservation Award, which recognizes an individual, family, or business that has made an outstanding contribution to the preservation, rehabilitation, restoration and use of Eden Prairie’s heritage resources.
People may make nominations on behalf of themselves or others, and one award is given each year. Nomination materials are typically available during the first quarter each year and the awards are presented at a City Council meeting in May, in conjunction with National Historic Preservation Month.
The city is accepting nominations for the 2022 Heritage Preservation Award through 4:30 p.m. April 15.
To be eligible for the Heritage Preservation Award, the nominee shall be a person, family, or business who meets the following criteria:
• Has made an outstanding contribution to the preservation, rehabilitation, restoration and use of Eden Prairie’s heritage resources
• Lives in or maintains a historic property in Eden Prairie
• Volunteers and/or goes above and beyond a paid employee’s usual job responsibilities to promote heritage
There is no monetary award for the Heritage Preservation Award and members of the Heritage Preservation Commission are not eligible for the award while serving on the commission.
