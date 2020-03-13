9 mile

Due to the rapidly evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District continues to assess and monitor the outbreak in order to protect the health and safety of the community, our visitors, volunteers and employees. 

This includes supporting work-from-home, as needed and appropriate, and reminding everyone of the importance of good hygiene practices.

Pertaining to upcoming events and the status of district personnel, the staff will not attend or have a booth at the Eden Prairie Expo on Saturday, March 21, at Grace Church.

Check out the CDC’s website Preventing COVID-19 Spread in Communities to learn more about how we can all help contain this virus.

For current updates and information on any cancellations: Visit ninemilecreek.org/covid-19-update/.

Load comments