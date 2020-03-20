The Nine Mile Creek Watershed District (NMCWD) office was closed to the public Tuesday, March 17, and will be closed until further notice.
Staff are working remotely and will be available via phone and email. If needing to contact a staff member directly, find their contact information at ninemilecreek.org/about-us/our-staff.
The March 18 district board meeting was also rescheduled to Thursday, March 19. Interested public can learn how to access the meeting at https://trimurl.co/SJL7o2.
For all general inquires, contact District Administrator Randy Anhorn at 952-835-2078 or email ranhorn@ninemilecreek.org.
Updates from the district are available at https://trimurl.co/7bnkWF.
Submit permits electronically
NMCWD permitting staff will continue to receive and process permits normally, and continue to provide a high level of customer service.
Permitting materials should be submitted electronically while the NMCWD office is closed to the public. Permit fees and the original signed application should be mailed to the district (Nine Mile Creek Watershed District, Attn: Lauren Foley, 12800 Gerard Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55346).
To submit materials or for general questions, contact Lauren Foley, Permit & Water Resources Coordinator, at 952-204-9690 or email lfoley@ninemilecreek.org.
Education program update
The district has canceled all education events through April 15, and are not planning to reschedule any canceled events. Staff is monitoring the situation closely, and will re-evaluate programming as needed in the coming weeks.
For future events, it is more important now to RSVP. That way, if staff need to quickly cancel an event, individuals will be notified without having to check the website or the upcoming events page for updates.
Info: Contact Education Coordinator Gael Zembal for more details on programming by calling 952-204-9691 or emailing gzembal@ninemilecreek.org.
(Submitted photo)
The staff at Nine Mile Creek Watershed District have made changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
