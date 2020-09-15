The National Merit Scholarship Program has named nine students who attend Eden Prairie High School as semifinalists.
The students are Devna Panda, Anna R. Patten, Andrew L. Peng, Prayag Rajagopalan, Ishan Shetty, Anisha Singhatwadia, James R. Sweeney, Pranav B. Vadhul and Martin J. Zhou.
The high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for about 7,600 scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for an award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. Over 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and more than half of the finalists will win a scholarship, earning the merit scholar title.
Info: nationalmerit.org
