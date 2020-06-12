The City of Plymouth has rescheduled the community’s Night to Unite to 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, due to COVID-19 concerns.
The annual statewide crime prevention and community-building event, typically in August, offers an opportunity to strengthen community ties by encouraging neighbors to coordinate and host block parties.
Block parties registered with the city may receive a “drive-by and wave” visit from a fire truck, police squad or Plymouth City Council members. To register a neighborhood block party, visit plymouthmn.gov/ntu.
Rather than hosting typical potlucks, block party coordinators are encouraged to support local restaurants by ordering for curbside pickup/delivery during Night to Unite.
Residents who attend neighborhood block parties are encouraged to follow all applicable social distancing recommendations and other guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health at the time of the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.