The City of Plymouth has rescheduled the community’s Night to Unite to 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The annual statewide crime prevention and community-building event, typically in August, offers an opportunity to strengthen community ties by encouraging neighbors to coordinate and host block parties.

Block parties registered with the city may receive a “drive-by and wave” visit from a fire truck, police squad or Plymouth City Council members. To register a neighborhood block party, visit plymouthmn.gov/ntu.

Rather than hosting typical potlucks, block party coordinators are encouraged to support local restaurants by ordering for curbside pickup/delivery during Night to Unite.

Residents who attend neighborhood block parties are encouraged to follow all applicable social distancing recommendations and other guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health at the time of the event.

