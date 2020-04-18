U of M student, Eden Prairie resident earns $100,000 grand prize
Nibir Sarma made use of a huge lead going into the final round of Final Jeopardy! Friday, April 17, to win the Jeopardy! College Championship going away.
The University of Minnesota sophomore and Eden Prairie resident capped off a week of excitement to earn his way into the finals where he dominated and collected the $100,000 grand prize.
His two-day earnings of $47,770 put him over the top.
Sarma entered the final round Friday with earnings of $22,195 that he won the previous day, so there was little doubt that he would end the final day as the winner.
His nearest competitor was Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California. She had $800 in winnings going into the final day. Tyler Combs, a senior at Indiana University and the other finalist, had $200 in earnings.
In the end, Combs finished second with $20,000, while Ying finished third with $14,000.
The competition was filmed in February at studios in Culver City, Calif., just before COVID-19 hit the country.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing along Sarma’s Jeopardy! journey. He struggled at the beginning of the Finals’ quarterfinal round on the first day of competition last week.
However, he used visibly gained significant confidence through a couple of comebacks in that game, during which he correctly answered Final Jeopardy to finish second to Combs and to advance to the semifinal round as a wildcard. The other competitor in that first round was Natalie Hathcote, a junior at Liberty University.
Advancing to the semifinal round on Tuesday, April 14, Sarma competed against Londyn Lorenz, a sophomore at the University of Mississippi, and Joe Coker, a junior at Hendrix College.
He took control early in that semifinal, finishing with $26,801 in earnings, and easily qualifying for the final round, which was a two-day affair on Thursday and Friday, April 16 and 17.
On Thursday, April 16, Sarma’s confidence kicked in early and quickly outdistanced his competitors on the first day of the final round.
His earnings of $22,195 heading into the final day’s competition Friday was enough for Sarma to carry through to the championship trophy and the $100,000 prize.
With the college championship win, Sarma now qualifies for the Tournament of Champions.
Info: Visit https://trimurl.co/WKHXvF.
