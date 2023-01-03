The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s Tapping History series will present “Lake Minnetonka’s Historic Hotel & Tourist Industry” with historian Scott D. McGinnis on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd Street in Excelsior. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is first come, first served. Free registration is required and there is a $5 suggested contribution at the door. To register, or for more information, visit elmhs1.eventbrite.com, www.elmhs.org or contact the society at info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.
McGinnis will discuss the reasons people were attracted to Lake Minnetonka; the various modes of transportation to and upon the lake; and the grand hotels, secondary hotels, and the humble boarding houses that drew people from around the country in the late 1800s.
Tapping History events provide an opportunity to learn about the history of Lake Minnetonka. The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society produces this series highlighting local history in word and image. Founded in 1972, the society collects, preserves and shares the history of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. The society’s archives and museum are open to the public and house one of the largest collections of historical artifacts, documents and photographs in the area. A number of books about Lake Minnetonka history have been published by the society, and programs and initiatives have been created to share the history of the area with children and adults. For more information about the society, visit www.elmhs.org.
