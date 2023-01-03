The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s Tapping History series will present “Lake Minnetonka’s Historic Hotel & Tourist Industry” with historian Scott D. McGinnis on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd Street in Excelsior. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is first come, first served. Free registration is required and there is a $5 suggested contribution at the door. To register, or for more information, visit elmhs1.eventbrite.com, www.elmhs.org or contact the society at info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.

McGinnis will discuss the reasons people were attracted to Lake Minnetonka; the various modes of transportation to and upon the lake; and the grand hotels, secondary hotels, and the humble boarding houses that drew people from around the country in the late 1800s.

Tags

Load comments