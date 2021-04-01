Plans are underway for several new restaurants to open this summer in Minnetonka. Two, recently presented at the Minnetonka City Council, including Duke’s on 7 and Toma Mojo Grill. Duke’s on 7 is going into the former Christos location west of Interstate 494 on Highway and Toma Mojo Grill is going into the former Noodles and Company near Ridgedale.
According to owner and general manager Michael Max, the fast-casual, counter-service restaurant will serve food inspired by Mediterranean flavors of Spain and Portugal. Plans are to open this summer.
Duke’s on 7 is scheduled to open in May as a neighborhood bar and grill by the Craft & Crew restaurant group, which also owns Pub 819 in Hopkins and The Block in St. Louis Park. The City Council recently approved a variance to allow Craft & Crew to expand an existing outdoor seating area and construct an outdoor seasonal bar.
Other restaurants opening include two fast-casual Mexican restaurants Taco Teresa’s, 1700 Plymouth Rd., and El Travieso Taqueria, near the intersection of Minnetonka Boulevard and County Road 101.
