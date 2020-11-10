WaterWalk, a provider of flexible long-term lodging, has opened off Highway 169 and Bass Lake Road, at 10000 59th Ave. N. in Plymouth, officially opening last month.
“We’re like no other hotel or residential offering in the area,” said Mimi Oliver, CEO, WaterWalk International. “WaterWalk is the perfect addition to Plymouth’s robust suburban environment and our genuine hospitality and elevated guest experience is a great compliment to the warm hospitality known here in this area.”
The two-building, four-story, 153-room property features 75 furnished hotel suites and 78 unfurnished apartments. The floorplans consist of one, two-, and three-bedroom suites, each featuring a living room and full kitchen. Amenities include washer and dryer, upgraded appliances, and granite counters.
“We paid special attention to the style and function of the lobby and gave extra consideration to the guest amenities,” said co-owner Steve LeVahn of Zion Properties. “We wanted a bold, modern lobby that was aesthetically appealing and it also needed to be highly functional so our guests would feel comfortable and safe while working in one of the work stations, socializing with friends and guests, or just relaxing.”
For more information, visit WaterWalk.com.
