The caucus for Senate District 48 Republicans will be Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Eden Prairie Central Middle School, 8025 School Road, Eden Prairie.

Senate District 48 is comprised of nine Minnetonka precincts and all Eden Prairie precincts except Precinct 8.

This is a new location for the caucus. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. with the caucus convening at 7 p.m.

For more information, call Andy Moller at 952-294-8057.

