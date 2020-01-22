The new year has brought new assignments for a few Eden Prairie Police Department officers.
Officer Jason Hunt began working as a retail crime officer Jan. 1, joining Officer Jordan Koras and Officer Tino Starke in patrolling Eden Prairie Center and surrounding retail areas.
Officer Hunt grew up in Eden Prairie and served as an Eden Prairie Police Department community service officer before being hired as an officer in June 2013. Officer Hunt also serves as a Domestic Abuse Response Team member, armorer and reserve unit coordinator.
Officer Cory Sinon started working as a school resource officer at Eden Prairie High School Jan. 1 alongside Officer Patti VanSickle.
Sinon began working for the department in 2012 and also works as a field training officer and negotiator. Sinon grew up in Brooklyn Center and worked in hospital security before coming to Eden Prairie.
