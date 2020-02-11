Named for the song of a wetland bird, Okalee of Medina opened in January at 4350 Chippewa Court.
The facility offers independent and assisted living, memory care and care suites for those who need more comprehensive care.
When asked what he most wants residents to find at Okalee, owner Dean Lunski said, “I want residents to enjoy freedom, joy and the time to do what they’ve always wanted to do.”
The name Okalee was chosen because it is reminiscent of the local red-winged blackbird, who shares a sweet song of peace and serenity.
Lunski met personally with local residents to learn more about what they were looking for in a community serving older adults. The replies he received informed his building decisions, including features such as a restaurant-style kitchen, chef-prepared, seasonal meals, fitness center, event center for parties, entertainment, educational programs, movie night and worship services.
Care and services are provided by Cassia, an affiliation of Augustana Care and Elim Care and a faith-based nonprofit organization. Cassia brings more than 200 years of combined experience in serving older adults.
To learn more or schedule a tour, contact marketing director Jennifer Zachman at Jennifer.zachman@cassialife.org or call 612-398-8161.
