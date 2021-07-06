Minnetonka-based Nautical Bowls will now provide franchise opportunities at a national level.
The fast-casual concept serves fresh açai bowls at its two flagship stores in Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, and since mid-April, Nautical Bowls has awarded 15 flagship locations. The locations include Apple Valley, Blaine, Eagan, Edina, Excelsior, Lakeville, Maple Grove, Plymouth, Prior Lake, Victoria, Waconia, Hopkins, Minneapolis - Dinky Town and Chaska.
Entrepreneurs and husband-and-wife-duo Rachel and Bryant Amundson founded Nautical Bowls in 2018 after seeing an opportunity to bring the açai bowl concept to the Midwest. In promoting the concept, the founders stress that their ingredients are sustainably sourced, plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free and free of refined sugars.
Having been founded in Minnetonka in 2018, the second Nautical Bowls location opened in Eden Prairie in 2020. Since then, both locations have seen at least 75% growth year-over-year, the company says.
After receiving numerous inquiries about franchising opportunities, the Amundsons partnered with international franchise expert Peter Taunton to launch that side of the business. Taunton, who has more than 20 years of franchise experience, is most prominently known as the founder of Lift Brands, where he grew Snap Fitness from one location to 1,000 in six years, according to a press release.
“Rachel and Bryant have taken their incredible passion and energy and transformed it into a successful business model,” said Taunton, who serves as the senior vice president of business development. “What really excites me is that not only is Nautical Bowls relevant to what consumers are actually looking for in the marketplace, but it is also a great business opportunity for others.”
Taunton said franchisees can get started for as little as $25,000 down.
To learn more about the brand and franchising opportunities, visit nauticalbowls.com/franchise.
