It has been a tough last month or so for me and my wife in terms of technology. This experience has made me realize how much our lives are touched by technology without us ever truly paying attention to it, like nature and its background role it plays for most of us.

We have two cars and the heater of the one we use for most of our daily lives stopped working right as the weather turned colder. OK, I thought this would be a cheap and easy fix, but upon internet exploration and confirmation from our car technician, it was neither of those two things – a time-consuming fix which equals lots of money for a car technician’s time and expertise. The replacement part was, of course, a minimal expense.

Load comments