Wayzata High School had a large group of students selected by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation as semifinalists and finalists for the prestigious academic honor.

The high school students entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors and includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

