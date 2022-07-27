Wayzata High School had a large group of students selected by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation as semifinalists and finalists for the prestigious academic honor.
The high school students entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors and includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
According to the school district, a record number of Wayzata High students were named semifinalists in this year’s National Merit Scholarship Program. These 35 Wayzata seniors were named among the 16,000 semifinalists from across the country: Nadeev Alam, Grace Bergeron, Samuel Buan, Skyler Chan, Arushi Devgun, Siler Doane, Sarayu Goduguchinta, Atharvah Gorantiwar, Ethan Hanold, Amelia Jacobson, Hayden Joseph, Shreya Kakkad, Austin Kuo, Alexander Lassila, Vivian Lee, Ethan Li, Emily Liu, Ellen Lorentz, Nithya Malisetti, Jackson Maroon, Ria Mittal, Nathan Moon, Alec Olson, Vaid Parakkuth, Jackson Phillips, Arjun Prasad, Avi Punjabi, Saanjhi Shahdadpuri, Shivansh Sharma, Adhvaith Sridhar, Achyuta Telekicherla Kandalam, Mitchell Wagner, David Peng Xu, Eesha Yalamanchili and Kevin Yang.
From there, all but three students moved on to be named finalists for the scholarship.
“Not everyone becomes a finalist. You have to actually fill out an application, and then traditionally your grades have to match your test score,” said Wayzata High School Counselor Jennifer Landy.
In the end, 19 Wayzata High students received a 2022 National Merit Scholarship, which is more than any other high school in the state. In total, there were 158 scholarship recipients across Minnesota.
Among the Wayzata High students awarded the National Merit Scholarship was Ethan Li, who plans on studying finance this fall at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.
“It is a big honor,” Li said, adding that school faculty at Wayzata High were very open about the process and helpful in explaining how to apply for the scholarship.
To become a finalist, each semifinalist had to complete a scholarship application, which included writing an essay describing leadership positions and contributions in school and community activities, showing an outstanding academic record and being endorsed and recommended by a high school official. Semifinalists also had to take the SAT or ACT and earn scores that confirmed their performance on the initial qualifying test.
According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, about half of the finalists nationwide were chosen to receive scholarships. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
