nami

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness.

Led by trained facilitators who also have a family member with mental illness, the support groups help families develop better coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences.

Starting Jan. 13, a new group will meet in Eden Prairie on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 6:30-8 p.m., at St. Andrews Lutheran, 13600 Technology Dr., in Room 207A.

Group members are required to be vaccinated, wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols.

For information, call Carol at 518-331-8099, or email crwebster45@gmail.com.

NAMI also offers online family support groups.

To learn more, see “support groups” at namimn.org.

