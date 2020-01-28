NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) provides support groups to help parents of children under 18 discover resources to meet the challenges of raising a child with mental illness, learn coping skills and develop problem-solving skills.

The groups are facilitated by a parent who has a child with a mental illness and who has been trained to lead support groups. A parent resource group meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Plymouth Public Library, 15700 36th Ave. N.

For information, contact Jim at 952-212-4893 or NAMI Minnesota at 651-645-2948.

