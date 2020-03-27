The City of Plymouth has launched myPlymouth, a reporting tool powered by SeeClickFix that allows residents to more efficiently connect with the city.
Residents can submit inquiries and alert the city to issues such as potholes, code enforcement, snow removal, playground issues and street signs. App users can track progress and follow up with city staff members, if needed.
To access myPlymouth, visit the city website at plymouthmn.gov/myPlymouth or download the free app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
Users can create an account or submit issues as a guest. However, creating an account is encouraged as it allows the city to report the status of the issue to the resident.
Because myPlymouth is an all-hours, single access point for many issues and inquiries, requests are directed to the appropriate department and staff person.
“This tool streamlines how residents ask questions or report issues to the city,” said Sonya Rippe, project coordinator. “From a staff perspective, myPlymouth also helps us improve efficiency when dispatching and tracking the progress of requests, and makes communicating with residents seamless.”
For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/myPlymouth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.