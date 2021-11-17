 “A Musical Celebration of the Life of Dr. Lance Strickland,” former head of music at St. Louis Park High School, is set 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the school’s auditorium, 6425 W. 33rd St. in St. Louis Park.

Alumni include musicians Dan Wilson, Steven Anderson, Jeremy Ylvisaker, Matt Wilson, Abbie Furmansky and Dan Israel.

Organizers suggest a donation of $5-25 to support the school’s music program.

The St. Louis Park School District requires masks inside the building.

Strickland died in March 2020 at the age of 79.

Info: 952-928-6100

