“A Musical Celebration of the Life of Dr. Lance Strickland,” former head of music at St. Louis Park High School, is set 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the school’s auditorium, 6425 W. 33rd St. in St. Louis Park.
Alumni include musicians Dan Wilson, Steven Anderson, Jeremy Ylvisaker, Matt Wilson, Abbie Furmansky and Dan Israel.
Organizers suggest a donation of $5-25 to support the school’s music program.
The St. Louis Park School District requires masks inside the building.
Strickland died in March 2020 at the age of 79.
Info: 952-928-6100
