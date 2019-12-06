The Community Storytelling Forum Thursday, Dec. 12, at the St. Louis Park Library will feature Stanley Kipper, a playwright and musician. A play Kipper has written focuses on his family’s experience as the first black family to move into a south Minneapolis neighborhood. He will describe the experience as well as how he learned about how it happened.
Kipper, known for his longtime band The New Primitives, frequently volunteered with the Meadowbrook Collaborative in St. Louis Park and participated in numerous concerts at Wolfe Park saluting the music of Bob Dylan.
The forum will be 6:30-7:45 p.m. Dec. 12 at the St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane. Forum sessions are on the second Thursday of each month. There is no fee and no registration is required to attend.
For more information, contact Frank Freedman at 952-593-5541.
