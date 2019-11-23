The Golden Valley Orchestra, under the direction of Michal Sobieski, will partner with the choirs from Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Louis Park, under the direction of Scott Turkington, to present the Advent and Christmas portion of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah,” along with additional choruses.

The concert will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5900 W. Lake St., St. Louis Park.

In this collaboration, amateur singers and instrumentalists from Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Edina and other cities in the area will perform with vocal soloists and some of the area’s top professional musicians.

A grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council is helping to fund the concert.

Tickets are $10 to $20 and are available at GVOMusic.org. For information, call 952-999-4887.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments