The tale is scripted to be delightfully entertaining for both kids and adults, with clever humor and songs that will send you out with an ‘ear worm’,” Director and Messiah Church’s Director of Worship Joy Ann Harmon said.
The main character Ugly looks quite a bit different from his duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother’s protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about himself, Ugly finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a hungry cat. Along the way, he meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out that being different is not a bad thing.
“This show has a critical message for current society,” Harmon said. “Everyone has worth and gifts needed to make our community complete – no matter how they look or how different they may seem. God has made us all more alike than different!”
“HONK!” runs March 11-13 and 18-20 with Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. at Messiah Church in Plymouth. Tickets are $15 for adults ages 16 and up, $10 for children and youth ages 5 to 15, and preschoolers ages 4 and younger are free (but must have a ticket). The show is best enjoyed by ages 6 and up, but all ages are welcome. All theatergoers must wear a face mask and all guests ages 5 and older must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
“This cast has persisted for the last two months (and the crew for the last eight months) in preparing this show in spite of the challenges of COVID. This show has been a labor of love,” said Harmon, who also directed the Glory Players’ productions of “Godspell” in 2015, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in 2017, and “The Music Man” in 2019. “The talent in this cast has me simply standing back at rehearsal while they wow me – I know the audience will love it, too!”
