(Photo courtesy of the City of Plymouth)
The Plymouth Civic League has announced that, with the lifting of COVID protocols, Music in Plymouth is back on and scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the Hilde Performance Center. The event will be slightly smaller in scale and the Minnesota Orchestra will not perform. The event will include several music and dance performances and conclude with the signature fireworks display. There will also be limited concessions and attendees are welcome to bring picnics. “Music in Plymouth has always been an opportunity for our community to come together and now that we finally can - after so long - we are thrilled to do so,” said Mele Willis, spokesperson for the Plymouth Civic League.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.