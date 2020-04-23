A211STAMusicinPlymouth6.JPG

Roving puppets are a tradition at Music in Plymouth. These sun and moon puppets entertain attendees at the Hilde Performance Center.

Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Music in Plymouth, presented by the Plymouth Civic League and City of Plymouth, has been rescheduled to Thursday, Aug. 6, with a simplified format.

The event will feature a performance by the Minnesota Orchestra at the Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd. However, fireworks, food vendors, additional bands, activity booths and roving entertainers will be postponed until next year.

This simplified event will return to Music in Plymouth’s roots and provide an opportunity for friends and families to bring a picnic and enjoy a free performance by the Minnesota Orchestra on a summer evening.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to keep the spirit of Music in Plymouth alive and vibrant, even in these challenging times, by rescheduling this concert and offering an opportunity to celebrate everyday heroes with music,” said Music in Plymouth spokesperson Mele Willis.

To protect public health, the event may be subject to modifications or cancellation. The organizers will follow Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and mandates in effect at the time of the event.

More information will be posted at musicinplymouth.org as it becomes available.

The organizers are already looking ahead to 2022, when they will celebrate 50 years of partnership with Minnesota Orchestra in presenting Music in Plymouth to the community.

