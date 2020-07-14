The Plymouth Civic League had modified the 48th annual Music in Plymouth to a concert-only event set for August. However, due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health regarding large group gatherings, the Plymouth Civic League and City of Plymouth have decided to cancel the in-person event.
“We know if we take care of each other that we will come out on the other side of this difficult situation and be able to gather together in person for Music in Plymouth next year,” said Mele Willis, spokesperson for Music in Plymouth.
A virtual celebration of Music in Plymouth is planned for late August with more details to be determined.
The annual event takes place each July at the Hilde Performance Center, an outdoor amphitheater adjacent to City Hall, and features the Minnesota Orchestra, along with other musical guests and entertainment.
– Compiled by Kristen Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.