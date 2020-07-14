A211STAMusicinPlymouth7.JPG

(SUN FILE PHOTO)

The Minnesota Orchestra performing at last year's Music in Plymouth at the Hilde Performance Center.

The Plymouth Civic League had modified the 48th annual Music in Plymouth to a concert-only event set for August. However, due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health regarding large group gatherings, the Plymouth Civic League and City of Plymouth have decided to cancel the in-person event.

“We know if we take care of each other that we will come out on the other side of this difficult situation and be able to gather together in person for Music in Plymouth next year,” said Mele Willis, spokesperson for Music in Plymouth.

A virtual celebration of Music in Plymouth is planned for late August with more details to be determined.

The annual event takes place each July at the Hilde Performance Center, an outdoor amphitheater adjacent to City Hall, and features the Minnesota Orchestra, along with other musical guests and entertainment.

– Compiled by Kristen Miller

