The Plymouth Civic League and The City of Plymouth are planning the 49th annual Music in Plymouth for Wednesday, July 7, at the Hilde Performance Center, 35th Avenue North and Plymouth Boulevard (between City Hall and Lifetime Fitness). In conjunction, the 25th anniversary Music in Plymouth 5K will be Saturday, June 26, starting and finishing at the Hilde.
The race will begin at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to pre-register online at active.com. Limited edition 25th anniversary race T-shirts are available only with pre-registration. Packet pickup and race-day registration will start at 7 a.m. Racers, families and walkers are all equally welcome.
Music in Plymouth will return in-person after the recent lifting of COVID restrictions. This year’s event will be smaller in scope, featuring entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m. and culminating in the traditional fireworks display. Hands-on family activities and the Minnesota Orchestra will return in 2022. Entertainment will be provided by Heart & Soul Drum Academy, Medicine Show Music Company, Malamanya, Ragamala Dance and Uptown Brass featuring musicians of the Minnesota Orchestra.
Any COVID-related guidance from the state will be carefully monitored and followed. Attendees are welcome to wear masks according to personal preference. Organizers encourage attendees to be especially patient and accommodating to one another so that all are able to fully enjoy this opportunity. Limited concessions will be available and picnic suppers may be brought to the event. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Due to extensive underground wiring and sprinkling systems at the Hilde site, the city enforces a strict policy prohibiting staking and roping off of seating areas. Residents will not be allowed to leave blankets, chairs or tarps on the ground until after 7 a.m. on July 7. Music in Plymouth blanket weights (set of four) will be for sale on site beginning at 7 a.m. for attendees’ convenience.
Plymouth Metrolink will provide shuttle bus service, starting at 6 p.m., to the Hilde from West Lutheran High School, 34th Avenue North and Fernbrook Lane, and from Plymouth Creek Elementary School, Vicksburg Lane and 41st Avenue North. The shuttle service will run throughout the event. Plymouth police will direct cars with handicap plates or permits to the designated parking areas.
The Plymouth Civic League presents Music in Plymouth free to the community with the support of the City of Plymouth and businesses and residents. Citizens are encouraged to be a part of the long history of broad grassroots engagement with the event with a “Friends of Music in Plymouth” membership with a minimum $25 donation. For additional information, including the opportunity to contribute to the event, visit musicinplymouth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.