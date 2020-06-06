The Music in Plymouth 5K, scheduled for Saturday, June 20, has been canceled as an in-person event due to restrictions on large group gatherings and social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the community is invited to participate in a “virtual” event the same day by running or walking a 5K with family and posting a photo on the Music in Plymouth Facebook page or emailing it to pr@musicinplymouth.org.
Runners and walkers are encouraged to wear a T-shirt from a past Music in Plymouth 5K and post their photos with #MusicinPlymouth5K. There is no fee for participation; those who wish to support Music in Plymouth events with a financial contribution can do so by clicking the link on the musicinplymouth.org homepage.
The Plymouth Civic League and City of Plymouth have rescheduled Music in Plymouth to Thursday, Aug. 6. This year’s event will be simplified and return to Music in Plymouth’s roots by offering an opportunity for friends and families to bring a picnic and enjoy a free performance by the Minnesota Orchestra. However, additional bands, activity booths, roving entertainers and fireworks will be postponed until next year.
