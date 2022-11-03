A local scholarship fund is continuing to support Wayzata High School band students while honoring two beloved band directors.
Since 2001, the Woody Budnick and Chip Williams Scholarship Fund, which is part of the Greater Wayzata Community Foundation, has provided more than $30,000 in college scholarships to Wayzata High band students. Each year, a Wayzata High senior is selected to receive the scholarship.
Budnick taught in the Wayzata School District for more than 30 years. He died in 1998, but his spirit and love of music carry on through the fund. Williams served the Wayzata Schools band program for 33 years before retiring in 2010. His teaching career in the district overlapped Budnick by a couple of years.
“Woody was just a great guy,” Williams said. “All of the people that I’ve spoken with that were his students absolutely loved him and just thought he was just a terrific teacher and mentor to them. And as a young teacher myself, he certainly gave me some wonderful advice and made sure that I was comfortable in my role that I was moving into there at Wayzata.”
The scholarship, like the former band directors themselves, has inspired many students to pursue a post high school path in music.
Jenna Piepkorn, who graduated from Wayzata High this past spring, is one of the more recent recipients of the $2,000 scholarship.
“I’m in the Gustavus Wind Symphony now and I’m really enjoying band here,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Piepkorn said she encourages any high school band student to continue playing music as they get older because of the many brain benefits it offers, a notion she explored while writing a paper during her high school years.
“Music is very beneficial for people. ... It’s like a full-body workout for your brain,” Piepkorn said.
Katie Hauser, who received the Budnick/Williams Scholarship after graduating in 2003, said the scholarship helped carry over her long-held goal to pursue a career in music education into her time as a student at the University of Minnesota.
“I always wanted to be a teacher ... and music was kind of the path for me,” she said.
Today, Hauser is 16 years into her career as a band director and currently works with seventh and eighth graders at a middle school in Roseville. She is also on the committee for the Budnick/Williams Scholarship Fund, which she joined to help pay forward her passion for music education.
“The cost of college has increased so much, so I think access to scholarships is an important thing for kids and worthwhile in investing in. ... It’s been a really meaningful experience to help out with that and to help raise money for a fund that benefited me when I was a kid,” Hauser said.
For those interested in donating to the scholarship fund as part of Give to the Max Day, which is Thursday, Nov. 17, visit Give.MN/a3xtaf
Donations to the fund via check can be mailed to Budnick/Williams Scholarship, 14005 38th Ave. N., Plymouth, Minnesota 55447.
