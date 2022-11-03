A local scholarship fund is continuing to support Wayzata High School band students while honoring two beloved band directors.

Since 2001, the Woody Budnick and Chip Williams Scholarship Fund, which is part of the Greater Wayzata Community Foundation, has provided more than $30,000 in college scholarships to Wayzata High band students. Each year, a Wayzata High senior is selected to receive the scholarship.

a203_BudnickScholarship_WoodyBW.jpg

Woody Budnick (Submitted photo)
a203_BudnickScholarship_Chip.jpg

Chip Williams (Submitted photo)

