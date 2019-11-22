The Music Association of Minnetonka will present “A Winter Festival” 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Community members can join the association for a cozy winter’s afternoon with cocoa, dessert bar and live choral and instrumental music featuring Chorus à la Carte, Minnetonka Youth Choirs, Minnetonka Symphony and Civic Orchestras and Minnetonka Senior Chorale

Admission is $5 at the door and the event is open to all ages.

Info: musicassociation.org

