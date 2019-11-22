The Music Association of Minnetonka will present “A Winter Festival” 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Community members can join the association for a cozy winter’s afternoon with cocoa, dessert bar and live choral and instrumental music featuring Chorus à la Carte, Minnetonka Youth Choirs, Minnetonka Symphony and Civic Orchestras and Minnetonka Senior Chorale
Admission is $5 at the door and the event is open to all ages.
Info: musicassociation.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.