St. Louis Park Police Department officers arrived on a scene in the area of southbound Highway 100 near Minnetonka Boulevard on a traffic stop investigating a stolen auto slightly before 8 p.m. July 7. While on scene, one of the officer’s squad cars was struck by an uninvolved motorist. No injuries resulted, although the officer involved was evaluated by medical personnel as a precaution.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene and is investigating the collision. The three occupants of the stolen vehicle were arrested.
