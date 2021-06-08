A mobile Polar Plunge held by UnitedHealth Group Saturday, May 8, on the Eden Prairie business campus of Optum raised more than $10,000.
In addition, through sponsorships and other Plunge participation, UnitedHealth Group has supported Special Olympics Minnesota with more than $244,000 in 2021
In all, 37 Plungers raised $10,147 for Special Olympics Minnesota at this specific plunge.
The event was held with the help of the Plungester, Special Olympics Minnesota’s new mobile Plunge pool. The Plungester allows organizations and schools to support Special Olympics Minnesota directly from their parking lot.
UnitedHealth Group has been a long-time supporter of Special Olympics Minnesota and though this is the company’s first mobile Plunge, they have a seasoned Plunge team, raising over $350,000 the past three years.
To celebrate UnitedHealth Group’s support of Special Olympics Minnesota, Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case submitted an official proclamation declaring May 8 as Special Olympics Minnesota Day in Eden Prairie.
In the city there are three Special Olympics teams made up of nearly 200 athletes and coaches and three schools that participate in Special Olympics Minnesota’s inclusive Unified Schools programming.
Since 1999, the Polar Plunge has been Special Olympics Minnesota’s biggest fundraiser and ensures thousands of adults and children with intellectual disabilities will be included in their community by way of sports, health initiatives and leadership training.
