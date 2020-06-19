St. Louis Park has confirmed that the city’s aquatic park will open Wednesday, July 1.
The city planned to provide more information on updated hours, fees and measures that will be in place to help protect the health and safety of participants June 17 at stlouispark.org/government/departments-divisions/parks-rec/aquatic-park.
The city’s Oak Hill Park Splash Pad will open on or before July 1. The outdoor skate park at Carpenter Park has reopened. City leaders are asking skate park users to maintain physical distancing while using the equipment and stay home if they’re sick or showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Nets have been installed at all pickleball and tennis courts. Previously nets were only available on every other court.
Second rims have been re-installed at full-size basketball courts. Previously these courts had only one rim to help limit gatherings.
Park shelters and park buildings will be available for reservations beginning July 1. Details will be available at stlouispark.org/our-city/rent-a-facility.
